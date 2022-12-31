Top prospects to watch in the Sugar Bowl

This year’s Sugar Bowl features an intriguing matchup between Alabama and Kansas State, two teams with plenty of top talent for pro teams to keep an eye on.

Here are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch in Saturday’s game:

Alabama QB Bryce Young

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama DB Brian Branch

Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Alabama LB Henry Too’o Too’o

Alabama S Jordan Battle

Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn

