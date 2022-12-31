Top prospects to watch in the Sugar Bowl
This year’s Sugar Bowl features an intriguing matchup between Alabama and Kansas State, two teams with plenty of top talent for pro teams to keep an eye on.
Here are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch in Saturday’s game:
Alabama QB Bryce Young
Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama DB Brian Branch
Kansas State CB Julius Brents
Alabama LB Henry Too’o Too’o
Alabama S Jordan Battle
Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe
Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn
