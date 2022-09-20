top plays of Week 2

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to make a major impact throughout the NFL. Former Georgia running backs Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift both came up huge in NFL Week 2.

Additionally, several other former Dawgs made big plays. Matthew Stafford helped the Los Angeles Rams get back on track in a close win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s how we rank the top five plays from former Georgia standouts during the Week 2 of the NFL season:

Well. 5 D’Andre Swift 50-yard run



Swift is averaging 10 yards per carry to begin the 2022 NFL season.

Well. 4 Nick Chubb touchdown



Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb scored three touchdowns, but Cleveland blew a 13-point lead to the Jets. Chubb has 228 rushing yards this season and is off to an excellent start.

Well. 3 Lorenzo Carter scoop and score



Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Lorenzo Carter helped cut into the Rams’ lead when he scooped up a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown. Carter has four total tackles and 0.5 sacks this season for Atlanta.

Well. 2 AJ Green makes game-tying two-point conversion



Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green caught three passes for 16 yards in the Cardinals’ comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Green caught a clutch two-point conversion to tie the game at 23. The Cardinals won in overtime.

Some Raiders fans don’t think this was a catch.

Well. 1 D’Andre Swift scores after falling down



Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift showed off some Incredible Jukes after falling down against Washington Commanders. Swift, the former Georgia Bulldog star, has 25 total touches for 262 yards and two touchdowns.