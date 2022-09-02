top players in MetroWest MA

MILLIS — Spencer Mirken loves basketball.

For the past three years, the 19-year-old from Millis has organized pickup hoop games called “spencesummerruns.” And for three summers, Mirken has circulated some of the best basketball talent across New England to play against one another.

“I’m just trying to build a community of guys who love to play basketball and want a chance to be seen or heard,” said Mirken, a student assistant at Keene State. “I think it connects a lot of people.”

It’s Aug. 17, Mirken Hosted nearly 20 players from the MetroWest area to play basketball outside Millis High. For a few hours, local hoopsters sharpened their skills before shipping off to college or high school.

So below, we’ve listed 16 of the top players from the Daily News area that showed up in Millis and created a mini Scouting report for each person – with the help of Mirken.

Top basketball players across MetroWest

Todd Brogna, Worcester Academy

Height: 6-foot-6

Hometown: Southborough

NBA comparison: Nikola Jokic

Spencesummeruns Quote: “A big who is not only a big, but the most dominant player on the court. Does it all and will never quit to win a game. Truly a big guard.”

Jackson Cote, Holliston High (alum)

Height: 6-foot-5

Hometown: Holliston

NBA comparison: Kristaps Porziņģis

Spencesummeruns Quote: “Bouncy, long, active sniper who stretches the floor and at his Peak is truly unstoppable.”

Patrick Freeman, Keene State

Height: 5-foot-10

Hometown: Southborough

NBA comparison: John Stockton

Spencesummeruns Quote: “A true two-way guard who’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever played with. Truly an Unreal passer and leader.”

Steve DiGregorio, UMass Boston

Height: 6-foot-2

Hometown: Marlborough

NBA comparison: Derrick Rose

Spencesummeruns Quote: “A true do it all PG who’s always the MVP.”

Dante Kikuba, Bridgewater State University

Height: 5-foot-8

Hometown: Framingham

NBA comparison: Muggsy Bogues

Spencesummeruns Quote: “Heart over height as a person is Dante Kikuba. Size truly doesn’t stop you from getting buckets.”

Dan Liberatore, Worcester State

Height: 6-foot-2

Hometown: Hopedale

NBA comparison: Mike Miller

Spencesummeruns Quote: “Knockdown shooter who has that swag to his game.”

Barrett Loer, St. George’s School (RI)

Height: 6-foot-5

Hometown: Which one

NBA comparison: Tyler Lord

Spencesummeruns Quote: “Swaggy (kid) with that dog mentality and does it all for his team.”

Judson Martindale, University of the Pacific

Height: 6-foot-7

Hometown: Sudbury

NBA comparison: Luka Doncic

Spencesummeruns Quote: “A true Magician on the court who can do it all at the highest level to be a true winner.”

Jackson McKersie, Middlebury College

Height: 6-foot-8

Hometown: Which one

NBA comparison: Brian Scalabrine

Spencesummeruns Quote: “Always clowned for looks, but is a true bucket-getter and animal on the glass. A fan favorite for sure.”

Spencer Mirken, Holliston High (alum)

Height: 5-foot-10

Hometown: Which one

NBA comparison: Rajon Rondo

Quote from players: “Jason Williams with a jump shot better than Shaquille O’Neal.”

Jack Murphy, Framingham High (alum)

Height: 5-foot-11

Hometown: Framingham

NBA comparison: Kyle Lowry

Spencesummeruns Quote: “Lock-up PG who makes big plays.”

Kyle O’Connell, Lincoln-Sudbury (alum)

Height: 6-foot-7

Hometown: Sudbury

NBA comparison: Alexey Pokushevsky

Spencesummeruns Quote: “A 6′-7″ demon who can play any position and is a true mismatch.”

Luke Rinaldi, Dover-Sherborn

Height: 6-foot-3

Hometown: Dover

NBA comparison: Pat Connaughton

Spencesummeruns Quote: “True impact to the game at a very high level and jumps out (of) the gym.”

Jalen Samuels, University of Saint Joseph

Height: 6-foot-4

Hometown: Franklin

NBA comparison: Marcus Smart

Spencesummeruns Quote: “One of the best Defenders I’ve ever played against.”

Geino Scaringello, Franklin High

Height: 5-foot-10

Hometown: Franklin

NBA comparison: Ricky Rubio

Spencesummeruns Quote: “Pure PG who is more than just a PG and affects the game every time he’s on the court.”

Cole Sullivan, Westfield State University

Height: 5-foot-10

Hometown: Which one

NBA comparison: Steve Nash

Spencesummeruns Quote: “PG who does it all and always is underestimated, but gets the job done.”

Tommy Cassell is a senior multimedia journalist for the Daily News. They can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @tommycassell44.