A month from now, most of the teams playing CIAC soccer will have turned in their uniforms and packed it in for the season with the state tournaments in full swing.

As we stand at the halfway point of the season, teams are either hitting their strides or hitting the skids as they gear up for the second half.

There are too many good teams and players to list them all, but here are teams, players and conferences that stood out over the first half of the season.

TOP CONFERENCES

CCC: No surprise here, the CCC once again is the top boys soccer conference in Connecticut. There are three teams (Hall, Glastonbury, South Windsor) with no losses and two (Newington, Berlin) with just one. That’s before including Defending Class LL Champion Farmington (4-3-2), which lost two of its three games to unbeaten teams in Hall and Trumbull or Conard (3-2-4), whose two losses are 1-0 defeats to Glastonbury . It seems safe to say the CIAC Class LL tournament will once again run through the CCC.

SCC: Right behind the CCC, the SCC currently has three teams (Shelton, Guilford and Cheshire) ranked in the coaches top 10 poll. Shelton is unbeaten and Wilbur Cross and Guilford each only have one loss. Fairfield Prep, Cheshire, Notre Dame-West Haven and Xavier have two losses each. Hand won four-straight Class L titles from 2016-19 and Branford was the Class L co-champ in 2014, but no team from the SCC has won Class LL since Guilford in 2000.

FCIAC: Trumbull is the No. 1 team in the coaches poll and Norwalk is No. 4, but no other teams from the FCIAC are ranked. Part of that is the league’s teams have done a good job beating up on each other. Greenwich, Warde, Danbury and Darien are all still considered contenders for the Class LL tournament, although they may enter the tournament with lower seeds based on win-loss records.

SWC: No doubt the SWC is top-heavy, but the top half of the league is dangerous on the state level. Bethel is undefeated and Pomperaug, Newtown, Masuk, Brookfield and Weston all have just one loss and Barlow is 4-2-3. Unlike the CCC, FCIAC and SCC whose top teams all inhabit Class LL, the SWC teams other than Newtown are in Class L or M.

SHORELINE: A Shoreline team has won a state championship every season since 2017 and 2022 could easily add to that streak. Old Saybrook is unbeaten and top along with one-loss East Hampton, but Morgan, Haddam-Killingworth and Old Lyme could all make noise a month from now.

TOP PLAYERS

Lucas Almeida, Hall: The UConn-bound senior striker has been one of the best players in the state for three years and nothing has changed other than the fact that he has gotten even more dangerous as a scoring threat.

Owen Bull, Trumbull: If it seems like the striker for the Eagles is on the scoring sheet every game, it is because he is. He is the top scoring threat in the FCIAC and it is not particularly close.

Tony Catanzaro, Conard: Knocking Almeida from the MVP slot in the CCC may not happen, but Catanzaro’s scoring ability has him in the conversation.

Corey Magro, Bethel: So far, Magro (7 goals, 9 assists) has ever so slightly out-shined his teammate Andreas Shaboo (10 goals, 5 assists). Combined, the all-state worthy pair have Bethel unbeaten and atop the SWC standings.

Declan Wywoda, Law: It may seem Odd to place a goalkeeper from a 7-loss team here, but Wywoda has been doing all he can to keep Law in games, making over 20 saves in several games and holding teams to zero or one goal five times.

TOP TEAMS

hall: Hall has allowed one team to score more than one goal this season in a 5-2 win over Farmington. Hall has been considered the best team in Class LL since 2019 and if anything, this Squad might be even better than last year’s team which is PKs to Farmington in the Class LL quarterfinals after going unbeaten in the regular season.

Trumbull: The FCIAC is arguably the toughest league to go unbeaten in, but that is where the Eagles are halfway through the season. The team is strong across the board, but especially with Owen Bull at striker and Franco Milovanov in the midfield playing at an all-state level. The record includes a win at Defending Class LL Champion Farmington.

Ellington: It is hard to lose when you don’t allow goals and Ellington has only given up a goal in one game (6-2 win over Lewis Mills). Otherwise it has eight shutouts. Canton and Suffield will be challenges in the second half, but let’s see if they can score.

Litchfield: After a 3-0 loss on opening day to Shepaug, Litchfield has been dominant, outscoring opponents 49-3, including a 2-0 win over Shepaug.

Old Saybrook: In the smaller state classes, no team has dominated since 2018 like Old Saybrook, which has won three-straight Class S titles and has not lost in the regular season since Oct. 19, 2020.

SURPRISE TEAMS

Oxford: Who is the best team in the NVL in the first half? Hint, it is not Naugatuck, Holy Cross or Woodland, but rather Oxford which has started the 8-0-0, with four shutouts.

Newington: Slightly lost among the great teams in the CCC, Newington (6-1-0) is quietly putting together a tremendous season with its Lone loss being 1-0 to Glastonbury. The Nor’Easters have not allowed more than one goal in any game.

New Canaan: The Rams were 3-11-1 a season ago but now find themselves in the thick of the FCIAC playoff race at 6-3-0 including a win in the CCC-FCIAC Challenge over Defending Class L Champions Wethersfield.

Wilbur Cross: Cross missed the state tournament last year at 4-8-4, but are already 5-1-3 this season. The Governors best result was a 1-1 tie with Shelton, which is unbeaten and ranked No. 5 in the coaches poll.

Login: The Panthers haven’t won the SWC since 2006, but at 7-1-3 it’s off to one of their best starts in years. After an opening day loss to Weston, Masuk has six shutouts and has not lost in their last 10 games.