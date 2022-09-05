Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: September 5-11, 2022
See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this new Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
Here’s our list of must-see openings:
- The Garden Theater presents While Childhood Slept at Holocaust Museum Houston | Wednesday, September 7 | FREE – In a staged reading of this original musical, audiences learn the true story of a group of boys in a Nazi concentration camp, who create their own secret republic and see a visit from the Red Cross as a chance to escape. Stick around for a talkback with the show’s creators. Free with registration. 6 p.m.
- Houston Metropolitan Dance Center presents Fall 2022 ExtravaDance at Miller Outdoor Theater | Friday, September 9 | FREE – Expect a Blend of dance Styles in this energetic and exciting performance, which includes pieces created especially for this evening. 8 p.m.
- Performing Arts Houston presents My Name is Not Mom at Wortham Center | Friday, September 9 & Saturday, September 10 – The comic trio of Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard bring their hilarious observations about motherhood to Houston in a show that incorporates stand-up, stories and videos. $40 and up. 7:30 p.m.
- Houston Symphony presents Cirque de la Symphonie at Jones Hall | Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11– The Symphony offers a concert including works such as “The Ride of Valkyries,” “Bolero,” selections from Swan Lake and more, accompanied by a company of dancers, aerialists and acrobats in what is sure to be a stunning evening of music and movement. $29 and up. Times vary.
- Houston Ballet presents Peter Pan at Wortham Center | Opens Friday, September 9 | Ongoing – Based on the beloved JM Barrie novel, this enchanting, exciting ballet follows Wendy, John, Michael and Peter on an unforgettable journey to Neverland. Look for flying, Sword fights, Giant puppets and punk-inspired costumes. $25 and up. Times vary.