Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: September 26-October 2, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: September 26 to October 2, 2022

Shepherd School Orchestra Opening Night at Rice University | Friday, September 30 | FREE – One of Rice University’s Premiere music ensembles takes to the stage to open the 2022-2023 season. The evening includes the overturn to Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus,” Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” and more. Free, but registration is required. 7:30 p.m.

Open Dance Project presents Shortcuts at MATCH | Friday, September 30 & Saturday, October 1 – This evening of new works spotlights the creativity of Houston artists through short pieces that explore relationships, passion, grief and more, showcasing a diversity of dance styles. $35. Showtimes vary.

Friendswood Dance Festival at Centennial Park | Saturday, October 1 | FREE – Blending a variety of dance styles and featuring professional and semi-professional dancers, this evening celebrates the arts in its second annual edition, Hosted by the Friendswood Contemporary Ballet. 6 p.m.

Salsa y Salud at Miller Outdoor Theater | Saturday, October 1 | FREE – Celebrating its 10th year, this evening of salsa music and dance from the Foundation for Modern Music will delight audiences of all ages. 7:30 p.m.

Cloud Gate Dance Theater of Taiwan presents 13 Tongues at Wortham Center | Saturday, October 1 – Taiwanese choreographer Chen Tsung-lung loved his mother's stories about a street artist called "Thirteen Tongues." This imaginative, dynamic evening is an Homage to those stories, incorporating dancers, multi-colored projections and more, on an Adventure through the religious and secular, the spiritual and human. $39 and up. 7:30 p.m.

Houston Pride Band presents Anime zing at MATCH | Saturday, October 1 – This engaging concert features music that includes Nintendo themes, classic cartoon selections, anime anthems, and more for a night that also includes the Houston Pride Chorus. $15. 8 p.m.

Final Performances This Week

The Houston Ballet production of Good Vibrations ends its run on Sunday, October 2, which also sees the final performances of TUTS’ Aint’ Misbehavin’ at Hobby Center and Science at Ensemble Theatre.