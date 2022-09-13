Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: September 12-18, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this new Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: September 12 to 18, 2022

Dance Source Houston presents Mind the Gap XXI at MATCH | Tuesday, September 13 – In this 21st showcase of works created by local artists, audiences will see a diversity of small dance companies and independent choreographers feature at the Midtown theater. $15 and up. 7:30 p.m.

– In this 21st showcase of works created by local artists, audiences will see a diversity of small dance companies and independent choreographers feature at the Midtown theater. $15 and up. 7:30 p.m. Mildred’s Umbrella presents Scrambled at the DeLuxe Theater | Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 – Written and performed by award-winning Israeli playwright Rotem Nachmany, this production serves as an exploration of one woman’s journey to conceive. Tickets are pay-what-you-can; $10 minimum. Friday and Saturday 8pm; Sunday 3pm.

– Written and performed by award-winning Israeli playwright Rotem Nachmany, this production serves as an exploration of one woman’s journey to conceive. Tickets are pay-what-you-can; $10 minimum. Friday and Saturday 8pm; Sunday 3pm. Lend Me A Soprano at Alley Theater | Opens Friday, September 16 | Ongoing – In this world Premiere by Ken Ludwig, the manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company is ready to welcome a preeminent soprano to town for a single show of Carmen. The soprano turns up late, her husband is jealous, and it falls to the manager’s assistant to figure out how the show can go on. Ludwig based the show on his own Smash hit Lend Me A Tenor. $26 and up. Showtimes vary.

– In this world Premiere by Ken Ludwig, the manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company is ready to welcome a preeminent soprano to town for a single show of Carmen. The soprano turns up late, her husband is jealous, and it falls to the manager’s assistant to figure out how the show can go on. Ludwig based the show on his own Smash hit Lend Me A Tenor. $26 and up. Showtimes vary. Axiom Quartet in Concert at Christ the King Lutheran Church | Saturday, September 17 – Near Rice University, the Evangelical Lutheran Church hosts the Houston-based String Quartet as they celebrate its 10th anniversary season with a selection of Classical works. Tickets are pay-what-you-can; Suggested price of $20. 7:30 p.m.

– Near Rice University, the Evangelical Lutheran Church hosts the Houston-based String Quartet as they celebrate its 10th anniversary season with a selection of Classical works. Tickets are pay-what-you-can; Suggested price of $20. 7:30 p.m. Trouble in Mind at Main Street Theater | Opens Saturday, September 17 | Ongoing – The Rice Village theater opens the 2022-23 season with this regional premiere, the story of a gifted Black actress on the cusp of having everything she’s dreamed of—but what principles will she have to sacrifice to get it? $44 and up. Showtimes vary.

Final Performances This Week

The Moonlit Princess over at the Rec Room in Downtown will close on Saturday, September 17; and Houston Ballet’s re-imagined Peter Pan production wraps on Sunday, September 18.

Catch more ongoing and upcoming performing arts in our September 2022 roundup.