Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: October 31-November 6, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022

Chamber Music Houston presents Voces8 at Rice University’s Stude Concert Hall | Tuesday, November 1 – The British vocal group brings its signature, century-spanning repertoire to its debut on the Chamber Music Houston stage at Rice University. Expect an evening of classical and contemporary song. $20 and up. 7:30 p.m.

Houston Fringe Festival at MATCH | Tuesday, November 1 to Sunday, November 6 – Back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, this multi-day exploration of plays and performing arts offers world premieres of cutting-edge pieces by emerging and established artists. Also back is the festival-favorite closing night showcase, "Anything Goes." $15. Showtimes vary.

ROCO Unchambered presents Kristin Wolfe Jensen at LIFE HTX | Friday, November 4 – In Montrose, the orchestra's principal bassoonist curates a program in Gratitude for educators. Plus, enjoy a world-premiere co-commission and an audience Q&A. Pay-what-you-can; Suggested price of $25. 7:30 p.m.

Houston Symphony presents Fiesta Sinfónica at Jones Hall | Friday, November 4 | FREE – Celebrate Latin and Hispanic music and culture with this annual concert, featuring music from Marquez, Piazzolla and more. Free with registration. 7:30 p.m.

Bones & Memory Dance presents Pretty Pears All in a Row at the Houston Metropolitan Dance Center | Friday, November 4 – This dance theater work explores the life of Lizzie Borden, alleged to have murdered her family in Fall River, Massachusetts at the turn of the last century. The crime and the trial have captivated society ever since that fateful August in 1892. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. 8 p.m.

DaCamera presents An Evening With Branford Marsalis at Wortham Center | Friday, November 4 – The jazz legend performs a concert of fan favorites and works that showcase his signature style. $42.50 and up. 8 p.m.

Shepherd School Opera presents Street Scene at Brockman Hall for Opera | Friday, November 4 & Sunday, November 6 – Kurt Weill's Street Scene is a Blend of European opera and American musical theatre, with lyrics by Langston Hughes. Set on a New York street in summer, a secret is revealed that leads to violence. $25 and up. Friday 7:30pm; Sunday 2pm.

Performing Arts Houston presents Blue Man Group at Jones Hall | Saturday, November 5 & Sunday, November 6 – Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages at Jones Hall. $39 and up. Times vary.

Texas Medical Center Orchestra presents The Power of the Human Spirit at Hobby Center | Sunday, November 6 – The Orchestra performs a series of works of 19th century Romanticism, with works by Dvořák, Elgar and more. $25. 5 p.m.

Final Performances This Week

Four shows put on their closing performances through the week; 4th Wall Theatre’s The Thin Place and Coyote on a Fence from Dirt Dogs Theater both close on Saturday, November 5; and The Secret of My Success and La Traviata close the curtain on Sunday, November 6.