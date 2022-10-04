Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: October 3-9, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: October 3 to 9, 2022

Broadway Across America presents Hadestown at Hobby Center | Tuesday, October 4 to Sunday, October 9 – It dazzled audiences on Broadway and ran home with eight Tony Awards. Now, the musical Variety called “spellbinding,” hits the Houston stage, Weaving together the Greek myths of the lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone. Get ready for a wild ride of passion, hope and the triumph of the human spirit. $50 and up. Showtimes vary.

Disney's Winnie the Pooh Puppet Musical at Hobby Center | Tuesday, October 4 to Sunday, October 9 – The Hobby Center welcomes Disney's Winnie the Pooh, a newly-crafted musical stage adaptation featuring stunning life-sized Puppetry of the title character along with Tigger, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl. The show features the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award–winning music with further songs by AA Milne. $38.50 and up. Showtimes vary.

Elainie Lilios, Night Sky at the James Turrell Skyspace at Rice University | Friday, October 7 | FREE – The composer debuts her latest work, a sound and light composition, at the university's James Turrell Twilight Epiphany Skyspace, in Honor of the installation's 10th anniversary. 7 p.m.

Intempo Dance Ensemble presents Houston Latin Chamber Orchestra at MATCH | October 7 – This concert is a tribute to conductor Eduardo Mata and features international soloists Manuel Rojas on flute and Eddy Marcano on violin, in the debut of the Houston Latin Chamber Orchestra. $25. 7:30 p.m.

Stages presents Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson at the Gordy | Friday, October 7 | Ongoing – With a story that is at once perfectly Houston and absolutely universal, Plumshuga explores the life and legacy of Lauren Anderson, the first Black woman to be named a principal artist for a major American dance company. The world Premiere blends spoken word, dance, music and theater for a look at Anderson's life, and an exploration of what it means to follow your dreams. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.

Houston Symphony presents Celebrating Black Composers at Jones Hall | Saturday, October 8 – Children and adults will love this exploration of the impact Black artists have had on music, including the work of Duke Ellington, Jimi Hendrix, and others. From Classical and Ragtime to jazz and rock and more, multiple styles are represented. Kids will also love the Symphony's instrument petting zoo. $22 and up. 10am and 11:30am.

Mercury Chamber Orchestra presents Love's Philosophy at Wortham Center | Saturday, October 8 – In a program created by internationally acclaimed conductor and Houston native John Axelrod, this evocative performance features the music of Mahler, Leonard Bernstein, Haydn and more. $10 and up; $20 for a virtual ticket (accessible through Sunday, October 16). 7:30 p.m.

Final Performances This Week

In addition to the week-long runs of Hadestown and Winnie the Pooh mentioned above, Alley Theater delivers its Swan song performance of Lend Me A Sopranoall closing Sunday, October 9.