Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: October 24-30, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

Main Street Theater presents Part of the Art: The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley | Monday, October 24 | FREE – This series takes audiences behind the scenes to see how the company’s shows come to life. I joined Main Street for a read-through of its upcoming production, The Wickhams, where you’ll get to be a fly on the wall, listening to the cast’s rehearsal as they read the play together for the first time. 6:45 p.m.

Shepherd School of Music Contemporary Ensemble in Concert at Stude Concert Hall | Monday, October 24 | FREE – Members of Rice University's contemporary ensemble perform a series of pieces, including John Adams' Chamber Symphony and Chen Yi's "Sparkle." Free with registration. 7:30 p.m.

TUTS presents The Secret of My Success at Hobby Center | Tuesday, October 25 | Ongoing – Based on the popular Michael J. Fox movie of the same name, this brand-new, TUTS-driven musical is the story of what success looks like—and what you'll go through to hold on to it. $40 and up. Showtimes vary.

Musiqa presents If I Had A Hammer at Silver Street Studios | Thursday, October 27 | FREE – This Collaboration with FotoFest features world Premiere compositions from Alex Berko, Theo Chandler, JE Hernández and Badie Khaleghian, all inspired by the photography of FotoFest Biennial artist Mike Osborne. 6 p.m.

Intempo Dance Ensemble presents Venezuelan Songbook at MATCH | Friday, October 28 – The dance ensemble performs to a series of selections by Emerging and established Venezuelan artists in this Houston premiere. $35 and up. 8 p.m.

Houston Grand Opera presents The Wreckers at Wortham Center | Friday, October 28 | Ongoing – Continuing its commitment to presenting new works and giving favorites new looks, HGO offers the first-ever fully staged production of this 1906 opera by Dame Ethel Smyth. It's the story of a coastal community where shipwrecks are common and pillaging is a given. But what happens when someone starts warning the ships of what's to come? $25 and up. Friday 7:30pm; Sunday 2pm.

ROCO presents A Musical Trick or Treat at the Heritage Society | Saturday, October 29 – This family-friendly evening begins with a welcome reception and then allows guests to trick-or-treat the historic homes in Downtown's Sam Houston Park where ROCO Musicians will also offer musical selections. Part–history tour, part–chamber concert, all fun. $45; $20 for ages 17 and under. 5 p.m.

Aquila Theater presents Pride & Prejudice at the Grand 1894 Opera House | Saturday, October 29 – London's Aquila Theater stops in Galveston to bring this beloved Jane Austen classic to life. The story of the lively Bennet Sisters and their marriage prospects, it's a romantic comedy, a Comedy of manners and a witty social commentary. $25 and up. 8 p.m.

Houston Masterworks Chorus presents Mass in Blue at MATCH | Sunday, October 30 – The Houston Jazz Band and soloist Tianna Hall joined the chorus for this Houston Premiere of a composition by Will Todd that melds Latin Mass texts and blues harmonies. $33. 4 p.m.

Final Performances This Week

Catch the final showings for Gente de Teatro’s 27th season opener, Knock Knockat MATCH through Sunday, October 30.