Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: October 17-23, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, October 17 to Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: October 17 to 23, 2022

Kinder HSPVA presents Mamma Mia in Downtown | Wednesday, October 19 to Sunday, October 23 – Backed by the music of ABBA, this romp of a musical is a story of love and Discovering what family means, as produced by the students of Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. $15 and up. Times vary.

6 Degrees presents Score at MATCH | Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, October 22 – Celebrating choreographer Toni Leago Valle's 20th anniversary, this performance is a compilation of her works, including favorites like "Cracked," "Tetris" and "Never Again." $25 and up. Times vary.

Put Your House in Order at the Rec Room | Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, October 22 | Ongoing – This romantic comedy/thriller/horror story about a first date that quickly turns into a race against an invading force is a Houston premiere. $10 and up. 7:30 p.m.

Houston Symphony presents Itzhak Perlman Plays Beethoven at Jones Hall | Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23 – The Virtuoso violinist plays one of music's masterpieces, Beethoven's Violin Concerto. A true superstar, Perlman is probably best known for his playing on the Schindler's List theme. But for more than 50 years, he's brought exquisite technique and glorious interpretations to the Classical canon. This concert should prove a must-see for fans and those curious about Classical music. Note there is no Friday performance. $29 and up. Thursday and Saturday 8pm; Sunday 2pm.

Dirt Dogs Theater presents Coyote on a Fence at MATCH | Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 | Ongoing – What is good? What is evil? And how do we show justice and mercy? This play by Bruce Graham explores all that and more in a searing story based on a Texas death row inmate. Unfolding in a prison, two inmates await their final Fate and their stories challenge convictions and ask what it means to be human. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.

Ilium at Frame Dance | Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 – Exploring the themes of flight, light and shadow inspired by winged creatures, this collaboration by choreographers Ashley Horn and Lydia Hance inaugurates the new Frame Dance Studio space in Lower Kirby. $25. 7pm and 9pm.

Houston Grand Opera presents La Traviata at Wortham Center | Friday, October 21 & Sunday, October 23 | Ongoing – One of the most stirring operas in the canon, this is the story of the courtesan Violetta who falls in love with the noble-born Alfredo. Jealousy, classism and Tragedy unfold against Verdi's Incredible music. $25 and up. Showtimes vary.

Thing to the World at Miller Outdoor Theatre | Saturday, October 22 | FREE – Asian American Dance comes to Houston, bringing with them mesmerizing music, Sensational costumes and cultural influences from all across Asia. 7:30 p.m.

Final Performances This Week

Take in the final shows for The Last Stop is Market Street at MATCH on Saturday, October 22; and don’t miss your chance to get to the pre-Broadway production of Miss Maude from AD Players.