Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: November 7-13, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: November 7 to 13, 2022

Broadway Across America presents Six at Hobby Center | Tuesday, November 8 | Ongoing – The story of King Henry VIII’s Wives comes alive in this Spice Girls–inspired rock musical that’s guaranteed to flip the script on history. $35 and up. Showtimes vary.

The story of King Henry VIII’s Wives comes alive in this Spice Girls–inspired rock musical that’s guaranteed to flip the script on history. $35 and up. Showtimes vary. Jazz Orchestra & Jazz Ensemble Concert at UH’s Moores Opera House | Wednesday, November 9 – The University of Houston Moores School of Music offers this concert featuring performances in the acclaimed music program. $20. 7:30 p.m.

The University of Houston Moores School of Music offers this concert featuring performances in the acclaimed music program. $20. 7:30 p.m. Classical Theater Company presents The Marriage of Figaro at the DeLuxe Theater | Thursday, November 10 | Ongoing – Audiences may be familiar with the opera of the same name, but this French farce on which the opera is based predates it. Classical Theater Company artistic director John Johnston offers his own translation of the story of Figaro as he prepares to marry the love of his life. Spoiler alert: hijinks ensue. $25. Showtimes vary.

Audiences may be familiar with the opera of the same name, but this French farce on which the opera is based predates it. Classical Theater Company artistic director John Johnston offers his own translation of the story of Figaro as he prepares to marry the love of his life. Spoiler alert: hijinks ensue. $25. Showtimes vary. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble presents The Four Journeys at Miller Outdoor Theatre | Friday, November 11 | FREE – A night of modern dance comes to Miller Outdoor with the presentation of The Four Journeys, based on the Legend of Catarina, “La China Poblana”, and how those journeys connect to tell the complex history of Mexican identity. Two world premiers will also be unveiled, including a tribute to Ms. Aretha Franklin. 7 p.m.

– A night of modern dance comes to Miller Outdoor with the presentation of The Four Journeys, based on the Legend of Catarina, “La China Poblana”, and how those journeys connect to tell the complex history of Mexican identity. Two world premiers will also be unveiled, including a tribute to Ms. Aretha Franklin. 7 p.m. DaCamera presents Stop, Look and Listen! at the Menil Collection | Saturday, November 12 | FREE – This indoor concert, presented by DaCamera Young Artists, is inspired by the Menil’s FotoFest 2022 exhibition, Samuel Fosso: African Spirits. 3 p.m.

– This indoor concert, presented by DaCamera Young Artists, is inspired by the Menil’s FotoFest 2022 exhibition, Samuel Fosso: African Spirits. 3 p.m. ROCO presents Fortune at the Church of St. John the Divine | Saturday, November 12 – The Orchestra offers a concert inspired by Fantasy and fortune, with Delyana Lazarova at the podium in her ROCO debut. Look for two ROCO-commissioned world premieres, including William Bolcom’s Dedication and Judah Adashi’s the sun begins to fade. Tickets are pay-what-you-can; Suggested price of $35. 5 p.m.

The Orchestra offers a concert inspired by Fantasy and fortune, with Delyana Lazarova at the podium in her ROCO debut. Look for two ROCO-commissioned world premieres, including William Bolcom’s Dedication and Judah Adashi’s the sun begins to fade. Tickets are pay-what-you-can; Suggested price of $35. 5 p.m. Aire Flamenco Houston presents Noche de Flamenco: Flamenco por Derecho at MATCH | Saturday, November 12 – This concert explores and honors flamenco artists of the past, with a one-night performance of Styles that Blend music, dance and singing. $25. 7 p.m.

– This concert explores and honors flamenco artists of the past, with a one-night performance of Styles that Blend music, dance and singing. $25. 7 p.m. Main Street Theater for Youth presents Cinderella at MATCH | Sunday, November 13 | Ongoing – The beloved story comes to life as a musical, backed by music and lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. This stage adaptation is based on the popular teleplay, and captures the romance of Cinderella and her prince, the capers of her stepsisters and the magic of her fairy godmother, who shows that impossible things happen every day. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.

The beloved story comes to life as a musical, backed by music and lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. This stage adaptation is based on the popular teleplay, and captures the romance of Cinderella and her prince, the capers of her stepsisters and the magic of her fairy godmother, who shows that impossible things happen every day. $30 and up. Showtimes vary. Monarch Chamber Players presents a Porch Concert on Albans Road | Sunday, November 13 | FREE – In the Southampton neighborhood near Rice University, the chamber ensemble performs works for a trio by Joseph Haydn, JS Bach, Beethoven and more from the front porch of a residence on Albans Road. All are welcome, and chairs and blankets are recommended for seating. 6 p.m.

Final Performances This Week

Three performances draw the final curtain this week; Houston Grand Opera’s The Wreckers closes on Friday, November 11; Put Your House in Order at Rec Room Arts shutters on Saturday, November 12; and catch the final show of Plumshuga at Stages on Sunday, November 13.