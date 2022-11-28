Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: November 28-December 4, 2022
See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
Check out more upcoming holiday shows and performances with our guide to Productions in December 2022.
Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.
Here’s our list of must-see openings:
Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: November 28 to December 4, 2022
- AD Players presents A Texas Carol at the George Theater | Wednesday, November 30 | Ongoing – This Lone Star take on the holiday classic finds the whole family heading to Mee-Maw Jane’s ranch in East Texas for what might be her last Christmas. When they arrive, she’s already gone. How will they save Christmas? Recommended for ages 10 and up. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.
- A Beatles Holiday Cabaret at Music Box Theater | Friday, December 2 | Ongoing – Singers take to the stage for this Beatles/Christmas mash-up show that features holiday traditional carols alongside Fab Four faves. Look for renditions of the iconic music group’s “In My Life/Christmas Canon,” “O Come All Ye Faithful/Revolution” and more. $35 and up. Showtimes vary.
- What-A-Christmas at Alley Theater | Friday, December 2 | Ongoing – In this brand-new, adult holiday Comedy written by H-Town’s own Isaac Gómez, Margot is a Tejana Scrooge, on the Christmas Eve overnight shift. When her dead best friend Jackie Marley turns up and warns her about some spirits coming to visit, Margot is in for a wild night. $55 and up. Showtimes vary.
- A Christmas Carol at the Grand 1894 Opera House | Friday, December 2 & Saturday, December 3 – The classic Ghost story of Christmas comes to Galveston, following Scrooge as he is confronted by three spirits, who implore him to change his ways before it’s too late. $30 and up. Friday 8pm; Saturday 3pm.
- Houston Symphony presents Home Alone Live at Jones Hall | Saturday, December 3 – This family-friendly concert features the Orchestra playing the score of the holiday movie favorite live while the film shows on a Giant screen above the musicians. $49 and up. 2:30pm and 7:30pm.
- Houston Grand Opera presents Carols on the Green at Discovery Green | Saturday, December 3 | FREE – Just outside the Ice at Discovery Green, you can catch this annual Carol concert featuring songs from Houston Grand Opera’s Mariachi opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo, music from local children’s ensemble Segundo Barrio, and more selections for a night of spirited seasonal celebration. 7pm to 8:30pm.
- Houston Bronze Ensemble presents A Jazzy Little Christmas at MATCH | Saturday, December 3 – H-Town’s Premiere handbell ensemble offers this holiday concert of Christmas favorites with a jazz riff. $15. 7:30 p.m.
- Opera in the Heights presents The Elixir of Love at Lambert Hall | Saturday, December 3 & Sunday, December 4 | Ongoing – Nemorino is infatuated with Adina. Dr. Dulcamara sells him a phony love potion. Hijinks ensue in this beloved operatic Comedy by Donizetti, which opens the Opera in the Heights season at their home of Lambert Hall—recently saved from development by a Coalition of community members and organizations. $42.50 and up. Showtimes vary.
- Performing Arts Houston presents Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show at Jones Hall | Sunday, December 4 – These “living Legends of Gospel music” present traditional and contemporary songs of the season designed to help audiences feel the holiday spirit and get the rafters ringing. $29 and up. 6:30 p.m.
- Virtuosi of Houston presents Opening Night Concert at Hobby Center | Sunday, December 4 – The city’s youth chamber orchestra opens its 27th season with a concert by musicians aged 11 to 18. $13.75 and up. 7:30 p.m.