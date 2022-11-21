Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: November 21-27, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Check out more upcoming holiday shows and performances with our guide to Productions in November and December 2022.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: November 21 to 27, 2022

Peppa Pig Live: Peppa Pig’s Adventure at the Bayou Music Center | Friday, November 25 – Featuring life-sized Theatrical puppets performed live on stage, Peppa Pig’s Adventure sees the beloved Peppa taking an exciting camping trip in the Woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. Along with Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends embark on a 60-minute live musical adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. $32 and up. 6:30 p.m.

Stages presents Panto Snow White & the Seven Dorks at the Gordy | Friday, November 25 | Ongoing – The Panto tradition returns with an all-new holiday show, this one delightfully skewering the Snow White tale. The Evil Queen has a high-tech virtual mirror and she's banished Snow White to the Wilds of Silicon Valley, where she Encounters seven dorky hackers. Expect hilarity to ensue. Production runs through Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.

Houston Ballet presents The Nutcracker at Wortham Center | Friday, November 25 | Ongoing – The Tchaikovsky classic Returns to the stage, as only the Houston Ballet can deliver it. Stanton Welch's take on this beloved story of young Clara and the Nutcracker she receives as a gift on one Magical Christmas Eve offers grand sets, gorgeous costumes and stunning dance. Production runs through Tuesday, December 27. $35 and up. Showtimes vary.

SX Branch & Co. presents The Real Reason at MATCH | Sunday, November 27 – Catch a one-day performance of this holiday play about the Duncan family that is excited for its chance to host the big family Christmas dinner, until life happens and offers Unexpected circumstances to navigate. $12 and up. 5 p.m.

Performing Arts Houston presents An Evening with Nigella Lawson at Wortham Center | Sunday, November 27 – The beloved chef and food Writer comes to Downtown to talk her latest book, Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes and Stories, followed by an audience Q&A. Brazos Bookstore will also be on-site for book purchases. $29 and up. 6:30 p.m.

Final Performances This Week

Two Productions draw final curtains on Saturday, November 26; Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical bows out at MATCH, and over at the DeLuxe Theater in Fifth Ward, Classical Theater Company’s Marriage of Figaro delivers their final performances.