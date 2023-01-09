Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: January 9-15, 2023
See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.
Here’s our list of must-see openings:
- ROCO presents Beer and Brass at Saint Arnold Brewing Co. | Wednesday, January 11 – The annual Brewery event Returns with Musicians offering a host of great brass ensembles playing while you sip craft brews. Grab a VIP pass and take home a ROCO Souvenir glass. $50 and up; $15 for ages 12 and under. 6:30 p.m.
- Candlelight Flamenco: The Passion of Spain at Lone Star Flight Museum | Thursday, January 12 – Take in the sounds and sights of Spanish flamenco Dancers and Musicians by candlelight among the vast hangar of planes at LSFM. $45 and up. 7pm and 9:15pm.
- Classical Theater Company presents School for Scandal at the DeLuxe Theater | Thursday, January 12 | Ongoing – Six Actors portray 16 characters in this great Comedy from the classic canon, where Gossip flies faster than truth. $25. Showtimes vary.
- Mezclada Dance Company presents All of the Above at MATCH | Thursday, January 12 & Friday, January 13 – Infused with hip-hop, Latin and other traditional dance styles, this evening is a celebration of the diverse cultures that make up the city of Houston. $25. 7:30 p.m.
- Monarch Chamber Players at Czech Center Museum Houston | Friday, January 13 | FREE – In the Museum District, the Monarch Players perform trios for violin, clarinet and piano in a program that includes works by Antonín Dvořák, Béla Bartók, and Vítězslava Kaprálová. 6 p.m.
- Houston Grand Opera presents The Marriage of Figaro at Wortham Center | Friday, January 13 | Ongoing – The company’s take on this sparkling Mozart Comedy sets the opera in 1960s Francoist Spain, awash in colors and costumes that evoke the Moroccan influence on Muslim Spain. Figaro, a servant to the Count Almaviva is set to marry the countess’ maid, Susanna and then, hilarity ensues. $20 and up. 7 p.m.
- DaCamera presents Parker Quartet at Hobby Center | Friday, January 13 – The Grammy Award–winning Quartet makes an appearance at Hobby Center, bringing with them a series of works that include selections from Dvořák’s beloved “Cypresses,” plus Mozart and Bartók. $37.50 and up. 7:30 p.m.
- Houston Symphony presents Riots & Scandals Festival at Jones Hall | Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15 | Ongoing – This two-week festival offers concerts featuring beloved masterpieces. The first week, running from Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15, brings Bartok’s Miraculous Mandarin paired with Rachmaninoff’s third piano concerto. And in the second and final week, running from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22, Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring and Tchaikovsky’s piano concerto feature. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.
- Mercury Chamber Orchestra presents Chopin’s Letters at Wortham Center | Saturday, January 15 – Explore Frédéric Chopin’s life through his letters and most famous melodies with this program by the Mercury Chamber Orchestra. $10 and up. 8 p.m.
- 6th Annual Family Fun Day at MATCH | Sunday, January 15 | FREE – Back again after a two-year hiatus, the free annual tradition Returns with an afternoon of kid-friendly performances and opportunities to explore the arts as a family. In addition to arts performances, kiddos will have the chance to have their face painted, hop into bounce houses, and enjoy balloon artists, stilt walkers and more, all afternoon long. 1pm to 5pm.