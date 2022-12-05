Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: December 5-11, 2022
See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
Check out more upcoming holiday shows and performances with our guide to Productions in December 2022.
Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.
Here’s our list of must-see openings:
- TUTS presents Mary Poppins at Hobby Center | Tuesday, December 6 | Ongoing – The practically perfect nanny comes to town in a new production featuring songs from the beloved 1964 film and new works written especially for the stage version. $40 and up. Showtimes vary.
- Houston Grand Opera presents El Milagro del Recuerdo at the Wortham Center | Thursday, December 8 | Ongoing – This family-friendly, Mariachi opera celebrates family and tradition, transporting audiences to Mexico to experience the story of Laurentino, a bracero who comes back from the United States to share the holiday with his family, and his wife Renata, who worries his time away is changing him. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.
- Uncle Eb at MATCH | Thursday, December 8 | Ongoing – This brand-new take on A Christmas Carol finds Tiny Tim Cratchett all grown up and returning home following the death of his Uncle Ebenezer. That’s when things get, well, strange. Please note this play contains strong language. $28. Showtimes vary.
- Christmas With CS Lewis at Hobby Center | Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11 – This one-man play finds the acclaimed author, played by David Payne, entertaining a group of Americans in his home near Oxford at Christmas. Together, they explore the Wonder of the season and how an encounter with JRR Tolkien changed Lewis from a Christmas skeptic into a believer. $75. Showtimes vary.
- Houston Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah at Jones Hall | Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11 – Joined by guest soloists, the Houston Symphony Orchestra and Chorus perform this Majestic choral work that celebrates the life of Christ. $29 and up. Friday and Saturday 7:30pm; Sunday 2:30pm.
- Houston Pride Chorus presents Don We Now at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church | Saturday, December 10 – The choir presents its annual holiday concert, filled with sounds of the season. Those who come a bit early can bid on cheerful wreaths decorated by Pride Chorus members. $20. 8 p.m.
- Houston Chamber Choir presents On This Day Earth Shall Ring at Chapel of the Villa de Matel | Saturday, December 10 & Sunday, December 11 – The Grammy Award–winning choir is joined by the Houston Treble Choir and guitarist Marc Garvin for a selection of holiday favorites in the stunning setting of the Villa de Matel Chapel in the East End. $40. 2:30pm and 5pm.
- The Nutcracker at the Grand 1894 Opera House | Saturday, December 10 & Sunday, December 11 – The story of a young girl named Clara and her journey into the Land of Sweets has captivated audiences for more than a century. Now in its 25th year, City Ballet of Houston offers the holiday tradition on Galveston’s Grand stage. $19 and up. Showtimes vary.