Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: December 26-January 1, 2023

Briana J. Resa performs as Margot in “What-A-Christmas”, closing this week | Photo: Lynn Lane; courtesy of Alley Theatre

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, December 26 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: December 26 to January 1, 2023

Final Performances This Week

The curtain closes on four Productions throughout the week: Houston Ballet’s The Nutcracker is out on Tuesday, December 27; A Beatles Holiday Cabaret closes at Music Box Theater on Wednesday, December 28; and two Alley Theater productions, A Christmas Carol and What-A-Christmasboth wrap up on Friday, December 30.

