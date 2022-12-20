Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: December 19-25, 2022
See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, December 19 to Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
Check out more upcoming holiday shows and performances with our guide to Productions in December 2022.
Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.
Here’s our list of must-see openings:
- Garage 713 presents Snowston 3005 at MATCH | Wednesday, December 21 – This Immersive dance experience celebrates the art form with a series of choreographed pieces, each representing a different decade. $25 and up. 7 p.m.
- Performing Arts Houston presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze at Jones Hall | Friday, December 23 & Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24 – This whimsical, family-friendly holiday Spectacular combines the thrill of Broadway with the artistry of Circus performance for an unforgettable evening. Aerial acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobats and more take to the stage for a dazzling display of holiday delight. $39 and up. Showtimes vary.
Final Performances This Week
Several of Houston’s holiday performances draw the final curtain this week. Check out the closing schedule below:
- AD Players presents A Texas Carol at the George Theater | Final Show is Friday, December 23 – This Lone Star take on the holiday classic finds the whole family heading to Mee-Maw Jane’s ranch in East Texas for what might be her last Christmas. When they arrive, she’s already gone. How will they save Christmas? Recommended for ages 10 and up. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.
- Main Street Theater for Youth presents Cinderella at MATCH | Final Show on Friday, December 23 – The beloved story comes to life as a musical, backed by music and lyrics by Rodgers and Hammerstein. This stage adaptation is based on the popular teleplay, and captures the romance of Cinderella and her prince, the capers of her stepsisters and the magic of her fairy godmother, who shows that impossible things happen every day. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.
- A Motown Christmas at Ensemble Theater | Final Show on Saturday, December 24 – Get into the groove that only the signature sound from Detroit can deliver. This Motown revue in Midtown blends traditional holiday carols with soulful sounds from Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and more. $44 and up. Showtimes vary.
- Stages presents Houston for the Holidays With DeQuina Moore at the Gordy | Final Show is Saturday, December 24 – The Houston native, who starred in Stages’ Plumshuga, hits the stage for a holiday-themed cabaret-style evening of song and story. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.
- Stages presents Panto Snow White & the Seven Dorks at the Gordy | Final Show is Saturday, December 24 – The Panto tradition Returns with an all-new holiday show, this one delightfully skewering the Snow White tale. The Evil Queen has a high-tech virtual mirror and she’s banished Snow White to the Wilds of Silicon Valley, where she Encounters seven dorky hackers. Expect hilarity to ensue. $30 and up. Showtimes vary.
- TUTS presents Mary Poppins at Hobby Center | Final Show is Saturday, December 24 – The practically perfect nanny comes to town in a new production featuring songs from the beloved 1964 movie and new works written especially for the stage version. $40 and up. Times vary.