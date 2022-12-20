Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: December 19-25, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, December 19 to Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Check out more upcoming holiday shows and performances with our guide to Productions in December 2022.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: December 19 to 25, 2022

Garage 713 presents Snowston 3005 at MATCH | Wednesday, December 21 – This Immersive dance experience celebrates the art form with a series of choreographed pieces, each representing a different decade. $25 and up. 7 p.m.

– This Immersive dance experience celebrates the art form with a series of choreographed pieces, each representing a different decade. $25 and up. 7 p.m. Performing Arts Houston presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze at Jones Hall | Friday, December 23 & Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24 – This whimsical, family-friendly holiday Spectacular combines the thrill of Broadway with the artistry of Circus performance for an unforgettable evening. Aerial acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, acrobats and more take to the stage for a dazzling display of holiday delight. $39 and up. Showtimes vary.

Final Performances This Week

Several of Houston’s holiday performances draw the final curtain this week. Check out the closing schedule below: