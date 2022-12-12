Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: December 12-18, 2022

See the latest Performing arts Productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this Weekly Roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.

Check out more upcoming holiday shows and performances with our guide to Productions in December 2022.

Dig Deeper for more ongoing performances happening on stages across Houston by checking out the 365 Houston Calendar.

Here’s our list of must-see openings:

Top Performing Arts Openings This Week: December 12 to 18, 2022

AD Players presents Christmas With the King: Brandon Bennett Sings Elvis at the George Theater | Monday, December 12 & Tuesday, December 13 – Part of the theater’s Artists Lounge Live series, this evening of hits includes holiday songs and Elvis favorites. Brandon Bennett has been seen in Million Dollar Quartet and is the Winner of Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Award. $28 and up. 7:30 p.m.

Part of the theater’s Artists Lounge Live series, this evening of hits includes holiday songs and Elvis favorites. Brandon Bennett has been seen in Million Dollar Quartet and is the Winner of Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Award. $28 and up. 7:30 p.m. Ars Lyrica presents A Marian Feast at St. Philip Presbyterian Church | Tuesday, December 13 – This concert explores the significance of the Virgin Mary and her presence in music, from the medieval to the contemporary. $40 and up. 7:30 p.m.

– This concert explores the significance of the Virgin Mary and her presence in music, from the medieval to the contemporary. $40 and up. 7:30 p.m. Bettman & Halpin in Concert at University of Houston Clear Lake Bayou Theater | Thursday, December 15 – The multi-award–winning duo present a concert of Christmas favorites and original tunes. $35. 7:30 p.m.

– The multi-award–winning duo present a concert of Christmas favorites and original tunes. $35. 7:30 p.m. Houston Symphony presents A Very Merry Pops at Jones Hall | Thursday, December 15 to Sunday, December 18 – Ring in the season with traditional and contemporary carols, performed by the Orchestra and chorus, joined by the incomparable N’Kenge, star of Broadway’s Motown: The Musical and Caroline, Or Change. $22 and up. Showtimes vary.

Ring in the season with traditional and contemporary carols, performed by the Orchestra and chorus, joined by the incomparable N’Kenge, star of Broadway’s Motown: The Musical and Caroline, Or Change. $22 and up. Showtimes vary. Revels Houston presents Keep Magick at MATCH | Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18 – The singing ensemble brings its signature vocal style to the stage in a concert celebrating the winter solstice. $28 and up. Showtimes vary.

– The singing ensemble brings its signature vocal style to the stage in a concert celebrating the winter solstice. $28 and up. Showtimes vary. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at MATCH | Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18 – The hilarious Tony Award Winner based on the acclaimed book gets weekend performances in Midtown, following an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents aiming for the coveted spelling Championship of a lifetime. $18; $15 for ages under 18 and 65+. Showtimes vary.

– The hilarious Tony Award Winner based on the acclaimed book gets weekend performances in Midtown, following an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents aiming for the coveted spelling Championship of a lifetime. $18; $15 for ages under 18 and 65+. Showtimes vary. Little Central America, 1984 at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston | Saturday, December 17 & Sunday, December 18 – Catch a live performance of this production that explores the origin story of the “Little Central Americas” established across the United States as a result of the civil wars of the 1980s. The performance utilizes poetry, live music and testimonials, drawing upon first-hand witnesses. Pay-what-you-can. Saturday 7pm; Sunday 1:30pm.

Final Performances This Week

This weekend brings the final shows for Uncle Eb at MATCH through Saturday, December 17. Then, on Sunday, December 18, two performances take their final curtain calls; The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley at Main Street Theater, and Houston Grand Opera’s El Milagro del Recuerdo at Wortham Theater.