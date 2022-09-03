Top Performers: Virginia Tech Football at Old Dominion

Virginia Tech Football’s 2022 campaign may have just begun, but it didn’t take long for some key members of the Hokies’ Squad to make an impact.

Running back Keshawn King and linebacker Dax Hollifield put together impressive showings in Tech’s season opener at Old Dominion last night, Sept. 2.

King had a breakout performance in Norfolk, finishing with 111 rushing yards on 19 carries to go along with a 6-yard touchdown reception. It marked his second career 100-yard outing on the ground and the most rushing yards by a Tech player in a season opener since Trey Edmunds notched 132 rushing yards against Alabama back on Aug. 31, 2013.

On the other side of the ball, Hollifield did a little bit of everything as one of the leaders of Tech’s defense. He finished with 11 tackles, including 1.5 TFL, to go along with two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery, showcasing his versatility as one of the best linebackers in the ACC.

Hollifield’s 11 tackles were the most by a Hokie in a season opener since Rayshard Ashby’s 13 tackles against Boston College on Aug. 31, 2019. He also became just the second player since 2007 to record two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the same game.



Virginia Tech welcomes Boston College to Lane Stadium for its home opener this Saturday night, Sept. 10. Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET, and tickets are still available for as little as $65.