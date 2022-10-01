Top performers in Minnesota high school volleyball and soccer

The following Athletes will be Nominees in the upcoming SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

Roberto Perez-Ordaz, Winona-Cotter

In three wins last week, Perez-Ordaz had two goals and two assists on Monday, three goals and an assist on Tuesday and another assist on Thursday to keep his team a perfect 13-0-0 on the year. His 21 goals this season are tied for fourth in the state, according to statistics submitted to MNsoccerhub.

