Top performers in Minnesota high school volleyball and soccer

The following Athletes will be Nominees in the upcoming SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email [email protected] with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.

Roberto Perez-Ordaz, Winona-Cotter

In three wins last week, Perez-Ordaz had two goals and two assists on Monday, three goals and an assist on Tuesday and another assist on Thursday to keep his team a perfect 13-0-0 on the year. His 21 goals this season are tied for fourth in the state, according to statistics submitted to MNsoccerhub.

Lainie Wehmhoff, Zimmerman

The junior forward had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 over Big Lake on Monday, two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday and another two goals in an 11-0 rout of Melrose on Thursday .

Jordan Burris, Zimmerman

The senior goalkeeper stopped all 17 shots on goal in a 1-0 shutout over Melrose on Thursday. His 204 saves on the season are second-most in the state.

Tatum Janezich, Providence Academy

The sophomore midfielder had two goals in a 3-0 win over Southwest Christian on Tuesday, and she assisted on three of four goals scored in a 4-0 shutout at Blake on Thursday. Her 17 assists on the season are the most in Minnesota.

Jake Bettin, Southwest Christian

Of the five goals his team scored in a 5-2 win at Delano on Thursday, Bettin scored four goals and assisted on the other. He also had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Providence Academy on Tuesday.

Reese Axness, Champlin Park

The sophomore outside hitter had 43 assists in a 3-1 win over Wayzata on Wednesday and another 24 in a 3-0 win over Coon Rapids on Thursday. Her 577 assists on the season ranks second in the state.

Ava McTeague, Concordia Academy

On Tuesday, the senior outside hitter had 20 kills and 21 digs in a 3-2 win at Bloomington Jefferson. She scored another 14 kills in a 3-0 win over Maranatha on Wednesday. Her 210 kills this season is tied for eighth-most in Minnesota.

Anya Schmidt, Rogers

The sophomore setter and right side attacker had 19 assists, 13 service aces, eight kills and five digs in a 3-0 win over Osseo, Thursday. Her 69 service aces are second-most in the state.

Samantha Ball, Nova Classical

The senior outside hitter scored 13 kills and had 17 digs in a 3-0 win at No. 5 Cannon Falls is Tuesday. She followed it up with 19 digs and 10 kills in a 3-0 at St. Croix Prep on Wednesday. Her 250 kills are third-most in Minnesota, and her team remains unbeaten and atop the rankings in Class 2A.

Audrey Waterman, Maple Grove

The junior setter and opposite hitter had 18 kills, eight assists and four service aces in a 3-0 win over Osseo on Tuesday. She had 16 kills, 24 assists, and 11 digs in a 3-2 win at Anoka, Thursday.