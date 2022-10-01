Top performers in football from Shreveport-Bossier City area for Sept. 29-30

Here’s a look at the top performers in football from Thursday and Friday in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Gray Walters, Benton: Walters tossed eight touchdown passes and compiled 516 passing yards in a rout.

Kam Evans, Huntington: Evans set a school record or passes in a game with seven TD throws against Minden.

Pearce Russell, Benton: The senior caught 12 passes for 267 yards and four TDs.

Abram Wardell, Calvary: Wardell rushed for 243 yards and four TDs in a win.

Jaylan White, Parkway: White rushed 26 times for 242 yards and a TD.

Cole Miller, Calvary: Miller executed a 60-yard fumble return for a score.

Aeron Burrell, Parkway: Burrell drilled all four field goals in a key win.

Jayden Edwards, Captain Shreve: The senior ran 25 times for 141 yards and a score.

Colin Rains, Haughton: The senior had three rushing touchdowns.

Ben Taylor, Airline: Taylor completed 14-of-24 passing for 253 yards and four TDs against NCHS.

Daxton Chavez, Airline: Chavez caught three TD passes.

Ray Mayweather, Parkway: Mayweather returned a blocked field goal 90 yards for a score.

Omarion Miller, KJ Black, North Caddo: The cousins ​​each had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Homer: The Pelicans got TDs from Ely’jay Curry, Greg Williams, Jamarquese Hampton, Andrevious Buggs, Marshaun Shavers, Jakerion Calome, Otis Ford and Walteze Champ in a win.

Dillon Pikes, Lakeview: Pikes had two rushing TDs and a kickoff return TD along with two interceptions.

Marc Denison, Northwood: Denison caught TD passes covering 54 and 65 yards from two different quarterbacks.

Ty Feaster, Glenbrook: Feaster tossed three TD passes and added one on the ground in a win over Arcadia.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.