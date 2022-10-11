Top Pac-12 football continues on Saturday, Oct. 15 with five matchups across FOX, NBC and Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks is live from Seattle for exclusive coverage and analysis during another action-packed Pac-12 football Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO – Pac-12 football continues on Saturday, Oct. 15 with four league matchups and one non-conference showdown, all airing on FOX, NBC and Pac-12 Networks.

Arizona at Washington

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm MT on the Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks is live from Seattle as Washington hosts Arizona in the Huskies’ Homecoming game at 2:30pm PT / 3:30pm MT.

Washington looks to bounce back at home after falling on the road to Arizona State in a shootout. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 311 yards, eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the sixth time this season, and Cameron Davis rushed for three touchdowns, the first Husky to do so since Salvon Ahmed in 2019. Arizona dropped its week six contest to a ranked Oregon team, with quarterback Jayden de Laura throwing for 241 yards and a touchdown and Jonah Coleman setting a career high with 74 rushing yards.

Stanford at Notre Dame

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm MT on NBC

Stanford wraps up its non-conference schedule with a trip to South Bend, Indiana to battle Notre Dame at 4:30pm PT / 5:30pm MT is NBC.

The Cardinal dropped a Heartbreaker to Oregon State this past Saturday, falling 28-27 after conceding a game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left. Tanner McKee tossed two touchdowns to Bryce’s Tremayne, the fourth time this season McKee has thrown two or more scores. Notre Dame has won three straight and defeated then-No. 16 BYU last weekend.

Well. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah

Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5 pm PT / 6 pm MT on FOX

FOX is home to a top-25 Pac-12 Clash between Well. 7 U.S.C and Well. 20 Utahwith kickoff coming at 5 pm PT / 6 pm MT.

USC is off to its best start since 2006 after defeating Washington State to improve to 6-0 on the year. Caleb Williams posted another strong performance, throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns and now has 14 passing scores and just one interception this season. Tuipulotu came had four tackles for loss and three sacks, and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week. Utah’s seven-game Pac-12 winning streak was snapped at UCLA last Saturday. Cameron Rising rushed for two touchdowns and Clark Phillips III tied the program record for career pick sixes with his fourth pick and score.

Washington State at Oregon State

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 pm PT / 7 pm MT on the Pac-12 Network

It’s a battle of 4-2 programs, as Oregon State Returns home against Washington State at 6 pm PT / 7 pm MT is Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State notched its second-straight win over Stanford last weekend, outscoring the Cardinal 18-3 in the final 15 minutes. Ben Gulbranson completed six of his final seven passes, including a game-winning 56-yard touchdown to Tre’Shaun Harrison with 13 seconds left in regulation. The Cougars dropped a road contest to then-No. 6 USC last weekend. Cameron Ward finished with 172 passing yards and two touchdowns and Jaylen Jenkins posted a career-high 130 yards on the ground.

PAC-12 NETWORK EXCLUSIVES

Pac-12 Networks travels to Seattle to serve up in-depth coverage live from the Emerald City.

Wrap up your Saturday alongside Guy Haberman , Nick Aliotti and Gus Farwell during another installment of “ Pac-12 After Dark ,” airing at 9:30pm PT / 10:30pm MT is Pac-12 Network .

Host Danny Lee shares the sights and sounds from Washington and gives behind-the-scenes access to your favorite Husky programs during a brand-new Episode of “ Pac-12 Tailgate ,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, beginning the day at 10am PT / 11am MT is Pac-12 Network .

Ashley Adamson , Michael Bumpus and Nigel Burton break down what to watch for live from Seattle during “ The Pregame ,” presented by Paycor, at 10:30am PT / 11:30am MT is Pac-12 Network.

How to Watch – Pac-12 Networks: All Pac-12 Networks coverage can be seen on Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Now app or the appropriate regional channel. Pac-12 Networks subscribers have access to all seven channels via the Pac-12 Now app. More information on the multiple options to access and receive Pac-12 Networks anywhere in the United States is available at GetPac12Networks.com.

PAC-12 INSIDER EXCLUSIVES

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid join host Yogi Roth during a brand-new installment of “ THE IT FACTORY: Pac-12 football with Yogi Roth ,” presented by Zayo, airing Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 pm PT / 7 pm MT . The All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honoree opens up about how he got into football, transferring from San Diego and how he gives back to the community by working with children with autism.

It was an exciting week six, and Max Browne dissects Oregon State’s game-winning touchdown, UCLA’s defense against Utah, Trenton Bourguet’s performance for Arizona State and more duringPocket Presence with Max Browne,” airing Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 pm PT / 5 pm MT.

Pac-12 Football Programming – Week Eight Broadcast Selections

Week eight broadcast selections were announced, with ESPN, FOX and Pac-12 Networks home to the four contests on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Pac-12 Football Matchups – Week Seven (subject to change)

Date Matchups Time Where to Watch Broadcasters Saturday, Oct. 15 California at Colorado 11a PT / 12p MT Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Now JB Long, Max Browne Arizona at Washington 2:30p PT / 3:30p MT Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Now Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth Stanford at Notre Dame 4:30p PT / 5:30p MT NBC Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett & Zora Stephenson Well. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah 5d PT / 6d MT FOX Jason Benetti, Brock Huard & Allison Williams Washington State at Oregon State 6d PT / 7d MT Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Now Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy

Pac-12 Networks Original Programming – Week Seven (subject to change)