Top OTs in 2023 NFL Draft as Browns look to replace Jack Conklin

An Athletic specimen, BYU left tackle Blake Freeland could be a guy the Browns have a keen eye on in the 2023 NFL Draft. A massive man at 6-foot-9, Freeland set track and field records in high school in Utah, was recruited as a tight end, and now has turned into a stalwart at left tackle. While he is a Senior, Freeland will turn 22 just a few days after he will be drafted in the Spring.

The question, however, revolves around whether he will return to school or not. Despite accepting an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, there are rumblings that he might opt ​​to return for a fifth year with the Cougars instead.

He possesses elite length with 35-inch arms, and his movement skills would fit the Browns’ wide zone offense like a glove. Given the size of his frame, however, Freeland is a bit stiff and allows Defenders into his chest too often. His hands are good, but Freeland has room to improve his lower half technique.

All-in-all, Freeland is an Athletic freak who will be drafted in the top 100. Given his profile, he could just find himself in the brown and orange next season.