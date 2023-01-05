Top Ole Miss Rebels WR Jonathan Mingo Declares for NFL Draft

The Ole Miss Rebels were already going to have to rebuild their wide receiver corps for the second consecutive year in 2023, after the loss of one of their top wideouts, Malik Heath.

But Thursday, that job got even more difficult for Lane Kiffin, with Well. 1 wide receiver Jonathan Mingo announcing his Intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

First and foremost. I want to thank god for blessing me with this amazing journey thus far. Without him, none of this would be possible! Next, I would like to thank my parents, my brothers, and the rest of my family and friends for their continuing support throughout the years.

To my teammates, thank you! I’m grateful for all the memories which I will treasure forever. You guys made the journey that much better. Getting to know you all was a blessing. I’m forever grateful to have you as my brothers.

I want to express my appreciation to Coach Kiffin, Coach Nix, and the rest of the coaching staff for having faith in me and encouraging me to develop both as a player and a person.

I also want to thank Patt Jernigan, Dr. Luber, Dr. Waldrop, and the rest of their training and medical staff for devoting their time to helping me overcome injuries and keeping me healthy to perform well on the field.

Finally, to the rest of the ole miss Athletic staff. Thank you for helping me become the man and player I am today. You motivated me to be my very best on and off the field.

After much prayer, I have decided to forego my remaining year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 Nfl Draft.

Rebel nation, thanks for all the love and support throughout the years. It was truly a blessing to be an Ole Miss Rebel! Hot Toddy

.

