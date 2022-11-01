Top offense takes on best defense

Tennessee football’s game against Georgia is not only a matchup of the two best teams in the SEC, but of the top offense and defense in the nation.

Well. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) plays No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in Athens, Georgia. Tennessee has the best offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker and Biletnikoff Award candidate Jalin Hyatt.

Georgia has arguably the best defense, despite losing a lot of Talent to the NFL Draft from last season’s national Champion team. Hooker, the star quarterback, and Hyatt, who has emerged this season with 14 touchdown receptions, will face the No. 13 passing defense in the country, which only allows 177.1 yards per game.

“They play their assignments extremely well, they make you earn it,” Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said Monday of the Bulldogs’ defense. “It’s a great test for us, you’re going to have to win one-on-ones – that’s out on the perimeter, that’s in the Offensive line in the trenches – and you’ve got to be able to sustain drives.”

Georgia’s consistency is defense

While the Bulldogs are disciplined in not giving up yards or points – opponents only average 10.5 points – they don’t make a lot of dynamic plays defensively. Georgia Ranks No. 103 in tackles-for-loss (39), No. 120 in sacks (10), No. 97 in takeaways (9) among 131 FBS teams.

However, the Bulldogs’ consistency on defense shows in their other defensive stats – their 10.5 points allowed per game Ranks No. 2.

