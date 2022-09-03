Top of the Morning, Sept. 3, 2022 | Arts & Entertainment

Alto Vineyards will have something for everyone on Sunday afternoon. Especially for young art students in need.

Local musician Candy Foster will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit his Fine Arts Scholarship Fund at Parkland College. The event will feature four live musicians (including Foster) as well as raffles, auctions and refreshments.

“We’re shooting for three $500 scholarships this year,” Foster said.

The lineup features the Tom Grassman Band at 2 pm followed by The Fairchilds, Healing Center Gospel Singers and eventually Foster at 5.

Attendees are encouraged to relax as they enjoy the acts.

“We give thanks to our venue (Alto Vineyards) for providing a spot for us out there on the grounds,” Foster said. “We want people to bring lawn chairs and all that stuff and and gather around and do a lot of stuff.”

Donations will help towards Foster’s goal of awarding $1,500 in Scholarships to area students who are interested in Careers in the arts.

As a longtime blues musician, Foster has seen firsthand the importance of forging a path in the field the right way.

“(I want people to) make it work them and learn this stuff the way its supposed to be,” Foster said. “I came up around a lot of people that had to teach themselves how to do stuff and some of them turned out really good. But just think what they would have been if they had some training.”