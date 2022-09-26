Top of the Morning, Sept. 24, 2022 | Illini football news

Area high school football fans can expect something a bit different when Champaign Central hosts Wheaton St. Francis this afternoon at McKinley Field.

It will be a unique experience, complete with an attendance cap (700) and an option for fans to shuttle from the high school to Soothe parking concerns.

“Parking at McKinley Field and at the Mellon Building will be reserved for those needing accessible parking and the Wheaton folks,” Central parent Patrick Rouse said on WDWS 1400-AM/97.5-FM (podcast available at news-gazette.com).

Of the 700 seats available, 200 are reserved for St. Francis’ contingent.

Fans are encouraged to park at the high school along University Avenue and shuttle on a bus that will begin running at 11:30 am in advance of the 1 pm kickoff. The shuttles will pause at 2 before resuming near the conclusion of the game at 2:45.

Central’s booster club is hosting a pregame tailgate at the high school “to encourage folks to come to Central (for the game).”

It’s far more than would normally go into a Central game at Tommy Stewart Field — or any high school football game — but it’s been well worth it for the Maroons faithful.

“It’s been more than 55 years since a varsity game was played at that location,” Rouse said. “There’s a ton of history there going back … we’ve actually got a big picture of when McKinley Field was built, and there’s nothing but cornfields around it.”

Fans unable to get tickets can listen to a free audio stream of the game on The News-Gazette Prep Sports Facebook page.