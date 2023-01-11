Top NJ basketball Recruit does it all on the court

RAMSEY – It’s midterm exams week at Don Bosco and Dylan Harper is focused more on books than basketball.

“It’s a long week, a lot of studying,” Harper said following Monday’s exams in Physics and theology. “After practice, it’s going home and a lot of studying.”

Harper, a 6-foot-6 junior from Franklin Lakes, is the son of a five-time NBA champion, younger brother of an NBA rookie, and the biggest recruit to come out of North Jersey in decades.

Nevertheless, the 16-year-old repeatedly refers to himself as a “regular kid,” which is why he attends a nearby school – where he must take midterm exams – rather than packing his bags and attending a basketball academy in a state like Florida or Georgia.

Don Bosco junior Dylan Harper is among the nation's top boys basketball players in the Class of 2024.

“Everything I’m getting right now is a blessing,” Harper said in his usual easy-going style. “I try to stay level-headed, be a regular kid like everyone else, go to school on time, do as other kids do.”

Harper does way more on a basketball court than a regular kid, and every college in the country wants him in their uniform. His favorites right now are Duke, Indiana and Rutgers. He’s visited all three and did not mention any others, though he said, “As of right now, I’m open to everything.”

