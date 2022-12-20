Top NIL valuation players, including Shedeur Sanders

Everything changes for the Pac-12 now that Deion Sanders is head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. In the midst of media rights negotiations, commissioner George Kliavkoff has a new major asset to offset at least some of the losses expected with USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten.

Another big part of Coach Prime’s arrival is that he’ll be bringing his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, with him to Jackson State — although neither are technically official commits yet. Along with being two of the best players in the SWAC this season, Shedeur and Shilo bring with them some impressive clout in the NIL (name, image and likeness) world.

Below is an updated look at the 10 highest-valued NIL players in the Pac-12, per On3. (h/t to SuperWest Sports as well):

(Fellow JSU transfer Travis Hunter would make this list, too, but we’ll leave him off for now.)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 19: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies passes during the second quarter against Quinn Perry #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes at Husky Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; U.S; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) passes against ASU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.
BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 24: Running back Zach Charbonnet #24 of the UCLA Bruins runs for a first quarter touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 24, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Sep 11, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Jackson State head Coach Deion Sanders yells at Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders (21) on the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Henry Taylor-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) reacts to a turnover on Downs during the second quarter against Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates his touchdown scored against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders son of Buffaloes head Coach Deion Sanders (not pictured) during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

