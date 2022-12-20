Top NIL valuation players, including Shedeur Sanders

Everything changes for the Pac-12 now that Deion Sanders is head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. In the midst of media rights negotiations, commissioner George Kliavkoff has a new major asset to offset at least some of the losses expected with USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten.

Another big part of Coach Prime’s arrival is that he’ll be bringing his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, with him to Jackson State — although neither are technically official commits yet. Along with being two of the best players in the SWAC this season, Shedeur and Shilo bring with them some impressive clout in the NIL (name, image and likeness) world.

Below is an updated look at the 10 highest-valued NIL players in the Pac-12, per On3. (h/t to SuperWest Sports as well):

(Fellow JSU transfer Travis Hunter would make this list, too, but we’ll leave him off for now.)