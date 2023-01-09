Top NFL draft prospects in the national championship game

The Georgia Bulldogs play the TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship. Georgia enters the game as the favourites. The Bulldogs have a significant Talent edge against TCU.

However, the Horned Frogs have a special ability to come from behind and are coming off a strong win over Michigan. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is one of the best players in college football and makes Georgia fans across the country quite nervous.

Who are the top 2023 NFL draft prospects, per Draft Wire, in the national championship game?