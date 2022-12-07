Top NBA Trade Candidates Eligible After December 15

Gozlan: I would keep an eye on it John Wall because out of all the guys making decent money that have a decent tradable salary, he seems like the most expendable to me. Even though Robert Covington, for example, might be out of the rotation when the team is fully healthy, I still see the Clippers keeping him as insurance. Wall has brought an element of transition that the Clippers haven’t had and gets to the line a lot. He’s been fine in limited minutes, but his 27 percent from three can potentially be an issue for what they’re trying to accomplish in the playoffs. If they feel they can do better at backup point guard, that’s where they could probably move his $6.5 million salary to get that guy.

Scott: The Clippers have been rumored to be in the market for a big man and were linked to Myles Turner, but I don’t see that happening currently, given how well Indiana has played, and Ivica Zubac is averaging a double-double. Some executives I’ve spoken to wonder if Turner will be as available as he was in the past, given Indiana’s hot start.

Point guard is a position the Clippers could potentially look to upgrade. Wall’s salary at the taxpayer mid-level exception range makes him a potential trade chip, but I think the Clippers would need to feel like it’s a notable upgrade at any position to make a move. They believe they’re a Championship contender with this roster and a healthy one Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.