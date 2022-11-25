Top NBA First Basket Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Friday (11/25)

Let’s take a look at Friday’s slate of games and find some First Basket prop scorers.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets

Minnesota remains one of the best First Basket prop teams in the early NBA season. They’ve cashed the prop a whopping 83.3% of the time in the early season. They’ve achieved this with an excellent tip-off win rate and an excellent average shots to first field goal. Going up against a Hornets team that is below average in both aspects, the Timberwolves are easy to target.

For this game, I will split up my play since the starting lineup has been really effective and sharing the First Basket opportunities.

D’Angelo Russell has been the main focal point and deserves a play on this prop in almost every game. He leads the team in both first team field goals on the season and, most times, cashing the First Basket prop on the team, so I’ll sprinkle a play on him.

The other play is Jaden McDaniels, who has come on strong for this prop in recent games, being successful in two of the last five team contests.

Both Russell and McDaniels have an excellent Matchup with a weak Hornets Squad and are prime players for First Basket in this contest.

Pick: D’Angelo Russell | Jaden McDaniels

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets

This game features another mismatch between teams to back for First Basket player props. The Hawks have been one of the stronger teams in the league and over the last ten games it is arguable that no one has been better. Meanwhile, Houston has been one of the worst teams, cashing the prop at only 35.3% on the year.

The two players I want to target here are Trae Young and John Collins.

Young has been and will continue to be the straw that stirs the drink in Atlanta. He’s the main ball handler and is looking to run the offense. Against a Houston backcourt that isn’t the best at defending, he can find himself in some advantageous situations.

With Young being such a tough matchup for Houston, it gives his teammates opportunities to score if the Rockets try to contain him. One of Young’s biggest lob threats, John Collins, is my other prop target because of this.

Either of these two is a strong play in this matchup, but I’ll sprinkle a bit on both in a good Atlanta spot.

Pick: Trae Young | John Collins

