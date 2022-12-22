Top NBA Awards will be a hat tip to some of the league’s Greatest players

Comment on this story Comment

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced this month that it is renaming some of its awards. For example, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award (MVP) will be the Michael Jordan Trophy. Other trophies will also be named after former NBA players. Most kids know who Jordan is (he played from 1984 to 2003), but they may not know some of the names on the other trophies. Let’s take a look.

Claiming the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for defensive player of the year: Olajuwon (1984-2002), who was born in Nigeria, was one of the first NBA superstars born outside the United States. The 7-foot-tall center was a terrific scorer and rebounder but also a fierce defender. He made the All-Defensive team nine times and holds the NBA career record for blocked shots.

Wilt Chamberlain Trophy for Rookie of the year: Chamberlain (1959-1973) was simply the most Unstoppable player in the history of the NBA. He once scored 100 points in a single game and averaged more than 50 points during the 1961-1962 season. An incredible athlete, Chamberlain also led the NBA in rebounds 11 times, including his final season when he was 36 years old.

George Mikan Trophy for most-improved player: Mikan (1948-1956) was one of the first stars of the early NBA. Tall (6-foot-10) and awkward growing up, Mikan was cut from his high school freshman team. But he practiced by taking 100 right-handed and left-handed hook shots every day. Mikan became such a big star that when his Minneapolis Lakers team played the New York Knicks in 1949, the sign outside the arena read: “GEO MIKAN v/s KNICKS.”

John Havlicek Trophy for “sixth man” of the year: Boston Celtics Coach Red Auerbach pioneered the idea of ​​bringing a terrific player (the sixth man) off the bench to spark his team. Havlicek (1962-1978) was not the first sixth man, but he was the best. “Hondo,” as he was called, was a 13-time all-star who was a key part of eight Boston Celtics championships.

Jerry West Trophy for “clutch” player of the year: West (1960-1974), who was nicknamed “Mr. Clutch,” played 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and was an all-star every season. His teams won only one NBA title during those years, but that wasn’t West’s fault. West averaged more than 30 points a game during the nine NBA Finals series he played in.

Joe Dumars Trophy for sportsmanship: Dumars (1985-1999) was a six-time all star and a terrific player on the Detroit Pistons teams that won NBA Championships in 1989 and 1990. Known as “the Bad Boys,” the Pistons had some rough players such as Bill Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn. But Dumars was always a class act and a gentleman. That’s the reason they renamed the sportsmanship award after him.