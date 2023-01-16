Top names for Alabama to look at to replace Bill O’Brien as Offensive coordinator’, ‘facebookShare’, ‘width=626,height=436’); return false;” title=”Share on Facebook”> Share Top names for Alabama to look at to replace Bill O’Brien as Offensive Coordinator -&url=https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/15/alabama-replace-bill-obrien-top-names/’, ‘twitterShare’ , ‘width=626,height=436’); return false;” title=”Tweet This Post”> Tweet Top names for Alabama to look at to replace Bill O’Brien as Offensive Coordinator https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/15/alabama-replace-bill-obrien-top-names/”> Share Top names for Alabama to look at to replace Bill O’Brien as Offensive coordinator’, ‘pinterestShare’, ‘width=750,height=350’); return false;” title=”Pin This Post”> Share Top names for Alabama to look at to replace Bill O’Brien as Offensive coordinator&BODY=I found this article interesting and thought of sharing it with you. Check it out: https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/15/alabama-replace-bill-obrien-top-names/”> Email Comments

We have seen a hot board of names that could replace Pete Golding as Alabama’s defensive coordinator, but what about the Offensive Coordinator role?

Bill O’Brien will have his contract expire after next month. Should the Crimson Tide choose not to return him, it needs to be looking at a new face to run the offense. Sources have reached out to Touchdown Alabama Magazine to provide marquee candidates in a position to possibly be Alabama’s next Offensive coordinator. The names to be considered are below.

Joe Brady

Joe Brady is the quarterbacks’ Coach for the Buffalo Bills, but he became legendary for what he did in one season at Louisiana State University.

The 33-year-old was the passing game coordinator/wide receivers’ Coach for one of the most explosive offenses in college football during the 2019 season. They made LSU football must-see television as the Tigers averaged 48.4 points per game.

Stephen M. Smith is the managing editor and senior writer for Touchdown Alabama Magazine.