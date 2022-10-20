Top Minnesota girls’ basketball Recruit Tessa Johnson Picks South Carolina

Tessa Johnson, the No. 1 Recruit in Minnesota’s Class of 2023, announced Wednesday morning that she’s committed to the national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. She chose South Carolina over Minnesota and Baylor.

“Minnesota is the gift that keeps on giving,” tweeted South Carolina head Coach Dawn Staley, who won the national title inside the Target Center in Minneapolis last season. She also helped present Gophers Coach Lindsay Whalen at the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in September.

