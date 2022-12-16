Top LIV Golf Executive Has Reportedly Resigned

The LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

BEDMINSTER, NJ – JULY 31: A general view of the 18th green the LIV Golf logo and Club 54 during the 3rd round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster on July 31, 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LIV Golf is going to need a new chief operating officer. On Friday, it was reported that Atul Khosla resigned from his role with the Saudi-funded league.

An official statement from LIV Golf on Khosla’s exit has not yet been released. However, players and agents were privately told that Khosla was stepping down.

.

