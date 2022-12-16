Top LIV Golf Executive Has Reportedly Resigned
LIV Golf is going to need a new chief operating officer. On Friday, it was reported that Atul Khosla resigned from his role with the Saudi-funded league.
An official statement from LIV Golf on Khosla’s exit has not yet been released. However, players and agents were privately told that Khosla was stepping down.
According to The New York TimesKhosla was expected to guide LIV Golf into the “franchise model.”
Khosla’s departure comes a little over a year after he received the position of chief operating officer.
Khosla’s departure could end up being a crushing blow to LIV Golf’s development.
This announcement comes on the heels of LIV Golf failing to reach the benchmarks needed for a successful first season.
The expectation was that Khosla would play an integral role in LIV Golf’s ability to grow.
It’ll be fascinating to see what happens next, especially since LIV Golf is trying to compete with the PGA Tour.
