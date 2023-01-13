Top junior golf clubs in 2023

Golf is one of the fastest growing sports among children. With programs like the First Tee helping to introduce the game and Tours like US Kids and AJGA giving kids a taste of competitive golf, there is plenty of opportunity for your kids to fall in love with the Silly game we cherish.

There’s no better way to introduce the sport than through their first set of clubs. Club sets on the youth market come in a variety of sizes based on average age and size. Make sure to measure your Kiddo before buying a set to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Whether you’re knocking it around the back yard, hitting balls on the driving range or playing competitive rounds, a properly fitted golf club is crucial for their enjoyment.

luckily for you, Golfweek has curated a list of some of the top sets for kids from across the web. Still not finding what you’re looking for? Check out our kids gift list from this past holiday season.