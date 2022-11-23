Top Indy players pick the best

We asked several of the top high school boys basketball players in Central Indiana for their favorite gyms to play. Here are their answers:

Xavier Booker, Cathedral: “I’d definitely have to say Gainbridge (Fieldhouse) for sure. It’s just a crazy environment and a state (championship) game so I had butterflies in my stomach, but as soon as the game started they went away. It was just a great environment and great atmosphere.”

Joey Brown, North Central: “I would say Southport because of the history behind it and the environment when there’s a lot of fans there. Or Carmel, too, because I like a big, packed environment.”

IHSAA basketball:Indiana’s top players to watch in 2022-23

Kanon Catchings, Brownsburg: “I’d probably say our gym back at Brownsburg. I like the rims and it’s our home court. (For a favorite road gym) probably Kokomo.”

Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor: “Probably the Wide World of Sports (Complex) down in (Orlando) Florida. It’s by Disney and it’s a huge sports complex and a really nice facility. (In high school) I’m going to be biased and say Park Tudor. We got our new Irsay Center and it’s a really nice facility as well.”

Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian: “I’d say Southport. It’s one of the biggest gyms in the state, obviously, and a really big atmosphere. Hopefully my favorite gym will be Gainbridge this year.”

AJ Dancler, Southport: “Southport, of course. Nothing like it. Home court, especially when it’s packed it’s my favorite place to play. (On the road) probably LC. Their student section is crazy. Probably LC and Warren are my two favorites away.”

Jake Davis, Cathedral: “The best gym I’ve played in is obviously Gainbridge Fieldhouse in last year’s state championship, but I like all the gyms that have big crowds like a lot of our Sectional games last year and freshman, sophomore year. All those games with packed houses are the most fun games for me no matter how big the gym is.”

Zane Doughty, Ben Davis: “Really our own when it’s really packed. Southport is a big gym, but when everybody is in here like when we were sold out against Tech last year, I loved the energy. A lot of packed. It gets loud… I loved it. Southport is definitely my favorite on the road. It’s a nice arena.”

Jalen Haralson, Fishers: “I would have to say Fishers. The Fishers’ student section and the energy that we bring — I feel like I have the most fun playing at Fishers. HSE was fun, too. That was my first time playing for the Mudsock so that was fun.”

Logan Imes, Zionsville: “I feel like there are a lot of cool gyms I’ve played in. Probably conference games, like whenever we played Westfield last year. It was the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in. It’s not so much the gym but the people in it, but Westfield last year was probably my favorite gym to play in.”

Sam Orme, Carmel: “I’d say my favorite place over the last few years in high school was definitely New Castle. It’s just a super historic gym and super big. I really like the lighting there. Overall it’s just a cool gym.”

Nick Richart, Zionsville: “I would probably say New Albany just because they have a lot of passionate fans and they are always yelling and screaming stuff at you. It makes it a fun atmosphere.”

Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis: “Probably Westfield at the Pacers Athletic Center or I’d probably say Southport, too. We’ve played there the last two years and it’s been fun. I like the hospitality there and the environment, the crowd. It’s a big gym.”

Jaron Tibbs, Cathedral: “It definitely had to be Gainbridge Fieldhouse because it was packed. There were a lot of people that I knew and a lot of people didn’t know, but the environment there was electric. That was my first time playing there in the state game.”

KJ Windham, Ben Davis: “Of course, Ben Davis. Especially in big games with a lot of people to fill it out. Southport is a great gym. We get to play in New Castle this year for the Hall of Fame so that will probably be one of them. I’ve always wanted to play there.”

Call Star Reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.