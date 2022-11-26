Top-heavy AFC starts working itself out on Sunday

The AFC is very top-heavy, and the race for the No. 1 seed will be unsettled for a while.

Kansas City still leads the race for the first-round bye and home field advantage, and next week’s game at Cincinnati might be the most difficult game left on the schedule.

Buffalo, Miami, Tennessee and Baltimore all are within a game of the Chiefs, although all outside of the Titans are in close Divisional races. And don’t discount 6-4 Cincinnati making a run; the Bengals have won four of five games heading into a difficult stretch that includes Tennessee, Kansas City and Tampa Bay in the next month.

Here’s the full playoff picture.

AFC Playoff Picture

Division leaders

This week: vs. LA Rams, 3:25 pm CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: at Cincinnati, at Denver, at Houston, vs. Seattle, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas

This week: Won 28-25 at Detroit

Remaining schedule: at New England, vs. NY Jets, vs. Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England

This week: vs. Cincinnati, 12 pm CT Sunday on CBS

Remaining schedule: at Philadelphia, vs. Jacksonville, at LA Chargers, vs. Houston, vs. Dallas, at Jacksonville

This week: at Jacksonville, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Denver, at Pittsburgh, at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati

Wild cards

This week: vs. Houston, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at San Francisco, at LA Chargers, at Buffalo, vs. Green Bay, at New England, vs. NY Jets

6. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

This week: at Tennessee, 12 pm CT Sunday on CBS

Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City, vs. Cleveland, at Tampa Bay, at New England, vs. Buffalo, vs. Baltimore

7. New York Jets (6-4)

This week: vs. Chicago, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Minnesota, at Buffalo, vs. Detroit, vs. Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami

Outside looking in

This week: Lost 33-26 at Minnesota

Remaining schedule: vs. Buffalo, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Cincinnati, vs. Miami, at Buffalo

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

This week: at Arizona, 3:05 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Las Vegas, vs. Miami, vs. Tennessee, at Indianapolis, vs. LA Rams, at Denver

This week: vs. Pittsburgh, 7:15 pm CT on Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Dallas, OFF, at Minnesota, vs. LA Chargers, at NY Giants, vs. Houston

This week: vs. Baltimore, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Detroit, at Tennessee, vs. Dallas, at NY Jets, at Houston, vs. Tennessee

This week: at Seattle, 3:05 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. LA Chargers, at LA Rams, vs. New England, at Pittsburgh, vs. San Francisco, vs. Kansas City

This week: vs. Tampa Bay, 12 pm CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: at Houston, at Cincinnati, vs. Baltimore, vs. New Orleans, at Washington, at Pittsburgh

This week: at Carolina, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Baltimore, vs. Kansas City, vs. Arizona, at LA Rams, at Kansas City, vs. LA Chargers

This week: at Indianapolis, 7:15 pm CT on Monday on ESPN

Remaining schedule: at Atlanta, vs. Baltimore, at Carolina, vs. Las Vegas, at Baltimore, vs. Cleveland

This week: at Miami, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland, at Dallas, vs. Kansas City, at Tennessee, vs. Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

This week: vs. Green Bay, 7:15 pm CT Sunday on NBC

Remaining schedule: vs. Tennessee, at NY Giants, at Chicago, at Dallas, vs. New Orleans, vs. NY Giants

This week: Won 33-26 vs. New England

Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets, at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, vs. NY Giants, at Green Bay, at Chicago

This week: vs. New Orleans, 3:25 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Miami, vs. Tampa Bay, at Seattle, vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, vs. Arizona

This week: at Cleveland, 12 pm CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: vs. New Orleans, at San Francisco, vs. Cincinnati, at Arizona, vs. Carolina, at Atlanta

Wild cards

This week: Won 28-20 vs. NY Giants

Remaining schedule: vs. Indianapolis, vs. Houston, at Jacksonville, vs. Philadelphia, at Tennessee, at Washington

6. New York Giants (7-4)

This week: Lost 28-20 at Dallas

Remaining schedule: vs. Washington, vs. Philadelphia, at Washington, at Minnesota, vs. Indianapolis, at Philadelphia

This week: vs. Las Vegas, 3:05 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at LA Rams, vs. Carolina, vs. San Francisco, at Kansas City, at NY Jets, at LA Rams

Outside looking in

This week: vs. Atlanta, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at NY Giants, OFF, vs. NY Giants, at San Francisco, vs. Cleveland, vs. Dallas

This week: at Washington, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Pittsburgh, OFF, at New Orleans, at Baltimore, vs. Arizona, vs. Tampa Bay

This week: Lost 28-25 vs. Buffalo

Remaining schedule: vs. Jacksonville, vs. Minnesota, at NY Jets, at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay

This week: at Philadelphia, 7:15 pm CT Sunday on NBC

Remaining schedule: at Chicago, OFF, vs. LA Rams, at Miami, vs. Minnesota, vs. Detroit

This week: vs. LA Chargers, 3:05 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: OFF, vs. New England, at Denver, vs. Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco

This week: at San Francisco, 3:25 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Tampa Bay, OFF, vs. Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, vs. Carolina

14. Los Angeles Rams (3-7)

This week: at Kansas City, 3:25 pm CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: vs. Seattle, vs. Las Vegas, at Green Bay, vs. Denver, at LA Chargers, at Seattle

This week: vs. Denver, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: OFF, at Seattle, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans

This week: at NY Jets, 12 pm CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Green Bay, OFF, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Buffalo, at Detroit, vs. Minnesota

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NFL Playoff Picture: AFC top seed a long way from being decided