Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Tiger plays and plots

Who He Is: PGA Tour member, World Golf Hall of Famer

SI Golf Rank: 1 (Bob Harig), 5 (Gabby Herzig), 2 (Alex Miceli), 2 (Jeff Ritter), 2 (John Schwarb)

Why He’s Here: It was a year without any of the Championship hardware that Woods is so accustomed to accumulating, but to judge it by trophies is missing the point. Woods savored his own victories by simply coming back.

The idea of ​​him competing at the Masters seemed absurd as late as February, as he had given no indication he would be ready to return. But somehow, Woods found the will. They made a Clandestine trip to Augusta National a week prior to the tournament that was tracked by internet flight plan sleuths. They then not only played in the tournament, but remarkably made the cut, finishing 47th.

