Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The resurgent Lydia Ko

Who She Is: LPGA Tour member, No. 1-ranked player in the world

SI Golf Rank: 7 (Gabby Herzig), 12 (Jeff Ritter), 14 (John Schwarb)

Why She’s Here: Lydia Ko is just 25 years old but in 2022 she made a triumphant re-emergence as the best female golfer in the world. Yes, at the young age of 25, she re-emerged.

Ko’s Ascent up the Ranks of Women’s golf broke records in 2022, and she has her career longevity to thank for that. People forget that Ko has been on the LPGA for nine years. She’s a tour Veteran in her mid-20s—there aren’t many other players who can say that, on both the LPGA and PGA Tours.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button