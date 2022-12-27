Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The PGA Tour Commissioner’s Long Year

Who He Is: PGA Tour commissioner

SI Golf Rank: 3 (Bob Harig), 12 (Gabby Herzig), 7 (Alex Miceli), 4 (Jeff Ritter), 5 (John Schwarb)

Why He’s Here: The PGA Tour commissioner would almost always be near the top of this list, but 2022 meant a far different reason. Trying to fend off the LIV Golf League and dealing with the Fallout of losing players, issuing suspensions and—with the help of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy—quickly introducing a new elevated-event structure and bracing for the next names to defect has made for a trying year.

