Top golf newsmakers of 2022: Rose Zhang

Every day for the rest of 2022, SI Golf will reveal one of its top newsmakers of the year, from No. 20 to No. 1.

Who She Is: 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Champion

SI Golf Rank: 16 (Gabby Herzig), 12 (Alex Miceli)

Why She’s Here: If you paid any attention to Amateur golf this year, it’s painfully obvious why Rose Zhang—the best female Amateur in the world for the past 117 weeks—made this list. The Stanford freshman ended 2021 with a bang, winning her first three fall starts as a Stanford freshman, but she took 2022 by storm.

