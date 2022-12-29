Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Phil Mickelson’s career-altering year

Who He Is: LIV Golf member, World Golf Hall of Famer

SI Golf Rank: 2 (Bob Harig), 2 (Gabby Herzig), 5 (Alex Miceli), 3 (Jeff Ritter), 1 (John Schwarb)

Why He’s Here: Success inside the ropes is what Golfers strive for, while controversy outside the ropes is usually detrimental. In the case of Mickelson, that controversy was career-altering.

The left-hander always seemed to know more than everyone else; you could first trace it back to his continuous criticism of the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan.

