Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: PGA Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler

Who He Is: PGA Tour member and 2022 Player of the Year, 2022 Masters Champion

SI Golf Rank: 8 (Bob Harig), 4 (Gabby Herzig), 3 (Alex Miceli), 6 (Jeff Ritter), 8 (John Schwarb)

Why He’s Here: It seems so long ago, but on Jan. 1, 2022, Scottie Scheffler was still winless on the PGA Tour. Shortly after earning 2 ½ points for the winning US Ryder Cup team the previous September, Scheffler finished second at both the Houston Open and Hero World Challenge, putting him squarely on the “Watch List” for 2022. He was unquestionably a player on the rise , but he also hadn’t really arrived. Surely he was due to win somewhere.

