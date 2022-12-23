Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: LIV Golf and lawsuits for Patrick Reed

Who He Is: Former PGA Tour member, current LIV Golf member, plaintiff

SI Golf Rank: 7 (Bob Harig), 10 (Gabby Herzig), 9 (John Schwarb)

Why He’s Here: After stating early in 2022 that he would not leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, Patrick Reed in June stated that he absolutely would leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. Reed, 32, made the move after struggling to just one top-25 finish on the PGA Tour in the first six months of 2022.

After joining LIV, Reed’s primary equipment sponsor, PXG, dropped him, but Reed slipped on a LIV Golf cap and promptly dropped his gloves. At his first LIV press conference ahead of the Portland event, the second event of LIV’s existence, Reed was asked what the PGA Tour could do differently to stop the run of player defections. “Listen to the players for once,” Reed quipped.

