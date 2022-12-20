Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Justin Thomas, a major Champion again

Who He Is: PGA Tour member, 2022 PGA Champion

SI Golf Rank: 10 (Bob Harig), 13 (Jeff Ritter), 12 (John Schwarb)

Why He’s Here: Winning a major Championship when starting the final round seven shots back takes some help, so one might say Justin Thomas is here because Mito Pereira is not. But it also takes a major Champion to size up such a situation and know it’s not over.

“I kind of looked at a Leaderboard last night, just kind of looked at–surveyed it, I guess, took one last look at it, if you will,” Thomas said after becoming a two-time Winner of the PGA Championship. “There’s a lot of great players ahead of me, but I know that they hadn’t won a major before, and I know I hadn’t won in a while.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button