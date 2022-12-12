Top golf newsmakers of 2022: Henrik Stenson

Every day for the rest of 2022, SI Golf will reveal one of its top newsmakers of the year, from No. 20 to No. 1. The list begins with Henrik Stenson.

Who He Is: LIV Golf member

SI Golf Rank: 20 (Bob Harig), 10 (John Schwarb)

Why He’s Here: Every player leaving for LIV Golf in 2022 went on a rollercoaster ride, but few were as wild as Henrik Stenson’s.

On March 15, he became the first Swede named as European Ryder Cup captain, the latest in a long line of respected European captains. Stenson played on three winning teams and was charged with keeping alive the three-decade streak of European dominance on home soil in 2023 in Rome.

