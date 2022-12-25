Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Lightning rod

Who He Is: LIV Golf CEO and commissioner

SI Golf Rank: 4 (Bob Harig), 6 (Gabby Herzig), 5 (Jeff Ritter), 4 (John Schwarb)

Why He’s Here: The World Golf Hall of Famer was (and for now, still is) the frontman for Saudi-backed LIV Golf, whose arrival and disruption was the story of the year in the pro game. For players and most fans, there’s no middle ground on LIV Golf–you’re either for it or against it, and those who don’t care for the startup have found plenty of ammunition in Greg Norman’s words and deeds.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button